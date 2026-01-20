Left Menu

Leadership Tussle Unfolds in Karnataka: Congress Chiefs in Dialogue

Karnataka's political scene heats up as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans a potential visit to New Delhi amid leadership discussions. A rumored agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is being reviewed, with Shivakumar expressing confidence in his legislative support. Upcoming budget preparations also feature prominently in state politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:20 IST
Leadership Tussle Unfolds in Karnataka: Congress Chiefs in Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is poised for a possible visit to New Delhi to address leadership discussions with the Congress high command. This potential trip underscores ongoing deliberations, especially around an alleged power-sharing pact made during the government's inception in 2023.

Amidst speculation, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar returned from New Delhi, hinting at held discussions alongside top Congress leaders. He assured that a decision had been reached, invoking confidence in his backing from all 140 ruling legislators. This evolving scenario unfolds as the Congress state government crosses the midway point of its five-year tenure.

Meanwhile, preparations for Karnataka's upcoming budget cycle loom ahead. A joint legislative session starting January 22 will pave the way for budgetary dialogues and include discussions on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Siddaramaiah aims to present his record 17th budget, following the past fiscal year's presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Acquits Man in Attempted Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Delhi Court Acquits Man in Attempted Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence

 India
2
India's Elevator Industry Advocates for 'One Nation, One Lift Law'

India's Elevator Industry Advocates for 'One Nation, One Lift Law'

 India
3
Trade Tensions Send Markets Into a Downward Spiral

Trade Tensions Send Markets Into a Downward Spiral

 Global
4
Sleeper Bus Tragedy: 16 Injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

Sleeper Bus Tragedy: 16 Injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026