Leadership Tussle Unfolds in Karnataka: Congress Chiefs in Dialogue
Karnataka's political scene heats up as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans a potential visit to New Delhi amid leadership discussions. A rumored agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is being reviewed, with Shivakumar expressing confidence in his legislative support. Upcoming budget preparations also feature prominently in state politics.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is poised for a possible visit to New Delhi to address leadership discussions with the Congress high command. This potential trip underscores ongoing deliberations, especially around an alleged power-sharing pact made during the government's inception in 2023.
Amidst speculation, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar returned from New Delhi, hinting at held discussions alongside top Congress leaders. He assured that a decision had been reached, invoking confidence in his backing from all 140 ruling legislators. This evolving scenario unfolds as the Congress state government crosses the midway point of its five-year tenure.
Meanwhile, preparations for Karnataka's upcoming budget cycle loom ahead. A joint legislative session starting January 22 will pave the way for budgetary dialogues and include discussions on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Siddaramaiah aims to present his record 17th budget, following the past fiscal year's presentation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
