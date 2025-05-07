Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Transgender Military Ban Amid Ongoing Legal Challenges

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court has approved the implementation of President Donald Trump's policy banning transgender individuals from military service, despite ongoing legal challenges. This decision permits the military to discharge current transgender personnel and reject new recruits.

The court's decision, rendered without a signed opinion, comes from its conservative-led 6-3 majority. The liberal justices dissented, emphasizing constitutional concerns. The litigation continues in lower courts, indicating potential future reviews by the Supreme Court.

LGBTQ rights advocates have condemned this ruling as prejudiced, arguing it undermines military readiness. They believe the policy could harm committed transgender servicemembers and further fuel the nation's cultural divisions regarding gender identity.

