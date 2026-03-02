Left Menu

Refugees in Mizoram: Legal Challenges and Ethnic Ties

Mizoram's Home Minister, K Sapdanga, informed the state Assembly about refugees in the state engaging in illegal activities. The government is cracking down, with ongoing investigations and arrests. Over 38,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh reside in Mizoram, posing challenges for effective settlement due to their ethnic ties and displacement circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:50 IST
Refugees in Mizoram: Legal Challenges and Ethnic Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga announced in the state Assembly that some refugees in the northeastern state are involved in illegal commercial activities, with several facing serious legal consequences. The government is taking these cases seriously and is actively investigating the matters.

Sapdanga highlighted that unofficial reports suggest some refugees conduct small-scale businesses covertly, violating the law. Authorities have already made multiple arrests, and some individuals are facing significant criminal charges depending on the goods they sold or transported.

Providing updates on the biometric enrollment process, he mentioned that 26,381 refugees from Myanmar have been registered as of February 5, with 1,974 people pending. Mizoram accommodates over 38,000 refugees and internally displaced people from Myanmar and Bangladesh, with many having ethnic and cultural connections to local communities.

TRENDING

1
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
2
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global
3
QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

QatarEnergy Halts LNG Production Amid Mideast Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026