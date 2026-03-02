Refugees in Mizoram: Legal Challenges and Ethnic Ties
Mizoram's Home Minister, K Sapdanga, informed the state Assembly about refugees in the state engaging in illegal activities. The government is cracking down, with ongoing investigations and arrests. Over 38,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh reside in Mizoram, posing challenges for effective settlement due to their ethnic ties and displacement circumstances.
- Country:
- India
Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga announced in the state Assembly that some refugees in the northeastern state are involved in illegal commercial activities, with several facing serious legal consequences. The government is taking these cases seriously and is actively investigating the matters.
Sapdanga highlighted that unofficial reports suggest some refugees conduct small-scale businesses covertly, violating the law. Authorities have already made multiple arrests, and some individuals are facing significant criminal charges depending on the goods they sold or transported.
Providing updates on the biometric enrollment process, he mentioned that 26,381 refugees from Myanmar have been registered as of February 5, with 1,974 people pending. Mizoram accommodates over 38,000 refugees and internally displaced people from Myanmar and Bangladesh, with many having ethnic and cultural connections to local communities.
