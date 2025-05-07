Left Menu

U.S. Holds Firm on Cuban Labor Accountability

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated America's stance on holding Cuban officials accountable for forced labor. Caribbean leaders opposed U.S. claims of exploitation, as Washington considers revoking visas for foreign officials embroiled in Cuba's labor export program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 06:11 IST
U.S. Holds Firm on Cuban Labor Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has firmly reiterated the United States' commitment to holding Cuban officials accountable for what it describes as a 'forced labor scheme.' This declaration came during talks with Caribbean leaders on Tuesday, according to the Department of State.

Despite Washington's stance, Caribbean leaders have rejected the U.S. assertions, standing against claims of Cuban labor exploitation. This diplomatic tussle arises as the U.S. threatens to revoke visas of foreign government officials, including those from the Caribbean, in response to Cuba's labor export program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025