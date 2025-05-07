U.S. Holds Firm on Cuban Labor Accountability

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has firmly reiterated the United States' commitment to holding Cuban officials accountable for what it describes as a 'forced labor scheme.' This declaration came during talks with Caribbean leaders on Tuesday, according to the Department of State.

Despite Washington's stance, Caribbean leaders have rejected the U.S. assertions, standing against claims of Cuban labor exploitation. This diplomatic tussle arises as the U.S. threatens to revoke visas of foreign government officials, including those from the Caribbean, in response to Cuba's labor export program.

