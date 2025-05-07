Operation Sindoor: Striking Terror's Heart
Operation Sindoor, a precise military strike by the Indian Air Force, targeted terrorist headquarters of banned groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Conducted after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the operation hit nine hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir without escalating conflict.
In a strategic move to dismantle terrorist networks, the Indian Air Force executed 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine hideouts of banned terrorist organizations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
The precision strikes by Indian forces were aimed at the headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Among these were key locations such as Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur and Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, according to defense sources.
These military actions, conducted two weeks after a deadly attack in Pahalgam, were described as non-escalatory, sparing Pakistani military installations, and underlining a focused strategy against terrorist factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
