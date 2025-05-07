Operation Sindoor: Precision Strikes on Terrorist Headquarters

The Indian Air Force executed precise strikes on the bases of terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen under the banner of 'Operation Sindoor,' officials announced.

The carefully coordinated military action targeted nine key locations, including Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur and Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, which serve operated training camps and headquarters in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor was initiated following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. The Indian Defence Ministry stated the operation was measured and non-escalatory, avoiding any Pakistani military facilities.

