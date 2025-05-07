Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strikes on Terrorist Headquarters

Indian Air Force targeted terror group bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in a meticulously planned action named 'Operation Sindoor.' The strike aimed to dismantle facilities used for training terrorists following a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force executed precise strikes on the bases of terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen under the banner of 'Operation Sindoor,' officials announced.

The carefully coordinated military action targeted nine key locations, including Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur and Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, which serve operated training camps and headquarters in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor was initiated following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. The Indian Defence Ministry stated the operation was measured and non-escalatory, avoiding any Pakistani military facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

