Escalation in the Skies: India and Pakistan's Aerial Tensions

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan as three Indian fighter jets crashed in the Jammu and Kashmir region, according to four local government sources who spoke to Reuters.

Hours before the crash, India reported targeting nine Pakistani sites, termed as 'terrorist infrastructure', across the border. The military action underscores the volatile relationship between the two nations.

In response, a Pakistani military spokesperson claimed responsibility for shooting down five Indian aircraft in the region, though India has not verified this assertion. The incident has sparked renewed concerns about border security and military engagement between the countries.

