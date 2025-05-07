Left Menu

Escalation in the Skies: India and Pakistan's Aerial Tensions

Three Indian fighter jets crashed in Jammu and Kashmir after India targeted Pakistani sites. Pakistan claims it shot down five Indian aircraft, though India has not confirmed this. The incident highlights rising tensions between the two nations over border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:34 IST
Escalation in the Skies: India and Pakistan's Aerial Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan as three Indian fighter jets crashed in the Jammu and Kashmir region, according to four local government sources who spoke to Reuters.

Hours before the crash, India reported targeting nine Pakistani sites, termed as 'terrorist infrastructure', across the border. The military action underscores the volatile relationship between the two nations.

In response, a Pakistani military spokesperson claimed responsibility for shooting down five Indian aircraft in the region, though India has not verified this assertion. The incident has sparked renewed concerns about border security and military engagement between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

