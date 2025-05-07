Sudan's Fiery Dilemma: Explosions Rock Port Sudan
Port Sudan was shaken by explosions on Wednesday as anti-aircraft missiles were fired by the Sudanese army. The ongoing drone attacks have severely damaged fuel depots and the country's main humanitarian aid hub.
In the early hours of Wednesday, the city of Port Sudan was jolted by explosions, as a Reuters witness reported the Sudanese army's launch of anti-aircraft missiles.
The situation escalates as fires and explosions have plagued Sudan's wartime capital, igniting a prolonged drone assault.
This offensive has not only ravaged the nation's largest fuel depots but has also impaired its principal channel for humanitarian assistance, compounding an already dire situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
