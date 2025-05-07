Left Menu

Sudan's Fiery Dilemma: Explosions Rock Port Sudan

Port Sudan was shaken by explosions on Wednesday as anti-aircraft missiles were fired by the Sudanese army. The ongoing drone attacks have severely damaged fuel depots and the country's main humanitarian aid hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the city of Port Sudan was jolted by explosions, as a Reuters witness reported the Sudanese army's launch of anti-aircraft missiles.

The situation escalates as fires and explosions have plagued Sudan's wartime capital, igniting a prolonged drone assault.

This offensive has not only ravaged the nation's largest fuel depots but has also impaired its principal channel for humanitarian assistance, compounding an already dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

