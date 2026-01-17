Left Menu

Army Day: Celebrating Sacrifices, Honoring Heritage

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla remarked on Army Day's significance beyond ceremony, highlighting sacrifices and resilience. He underlined ARTRAC's role amid evolving security threats and lauded initiatives for defence advancement and veteran welfare. Emphasizing Himachal's military heritage, he celebrated familial support and India's self-reliance in defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Army Day, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla described the occasion as more than ceremonial pomp, emphasizing the Indian Army's sacrifices, courage, and dedication to defending the nation's sovereignty and unity.

Addressing the celebration at Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shukla highlighted the evolving security landscape that now encompasses cyber and information warfare, stressing ARTRAC's critical role in meeting these challenges. He praised the leadership and training that bolster both operational strength and ethical values within the force.

Reflecting on the deep bond between Himachal Pradesh and the armed forces, the governor acknowledged the state's tradition of military service, referring to it as 'Veerbhoomi.' Shukla also noted significant government initiatives, including increased defense funding and veteran welfare measures, as examples of India's commitment to self-reliance and strategic foresight in defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

