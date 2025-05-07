Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Striking the Heart of Terrorism

Operation Sindoor saw Indian forces targeting nine terror facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. These sites, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba bases, were disguised as health centres. Extensive intelligence prompted strikes on key locations involved in international terrorism activities, including training camps linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Updated: 07-05-2025 09:05 IST
  India

The Indian Air Force executed several targeted missile strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror facilities located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Intelligence reports revealed that these sites were masquerading as health centres to evade detection.

The operation targeted the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, infamous for their involvement in global terror attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Sites like Markaz Taiba, visited by figures like David Headley, were crucial targets due to their role in training terrorists.

The operation revealed Pakistan's evolving strategies to conceal terror camps from international sanctions. Facilities targeted, such as those in Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad, played key roles in recruiting and indoctrinating members of terror outfits and were integral to the network of cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

