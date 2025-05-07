India Targets Terror Camps in Preemptive Strikes

In a decisive move, India's military executed airstrikes on Pakistani territory, targeting what it described as "terrorist camps." These sites, according to Indian officials, not only served as recruitment and indoctrination centers but were equipped with weapons and training facilities.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that intelligence reports indicated potential attacks originating from Pakistan-based terror modules. The need for preemptive action was emphasized due to these impending threats.

The operation underscored India's stance on national security, opting for precautionary measures to thwart potential terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)