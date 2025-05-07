Left Menu

India Targets Terror Camps in Preemptive Strikes

India conducted military strikes on Pakistani soil, focusing on terrorist camps. These facilities functioned as recruitment centers and were poised for further attacks against India. The strikes were based on intelligence that suggested imminent threats, prompting Indian officials to take precautionary action.

Updated: 07-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:20 IST
In a decisive move, India's military executed airstrikes on Pakistani territory, targeting what it described as "terrorist camps." These sites, according to Indian officials, not only served as recruitment and indoctrination centers but were equipped with weapons and training facilities.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that intelligence reports indicated potential attacks originating from Pakistan-based terror modules. The need for preemptive action was emphasized due to these impending threats.

The operation underscored India's stance on national security, opting for precautionary measures to thwart potential terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

