Escalating Tensions: Drone Sightings and Explosions in Jammu and South Kashmir

Tensions mounted in the Jammu region and South Kashmir on Friday due to explosions and drone sightings, leading to widespread blackouts. Defence officials confirmed drones engaging in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot, with loudspeakers advising locals to take precautionary measures.

The disturbances follow the Indian military's recent interception of missiles fired by Pakistan, aimed at important sites like the Jammu airport. Reports indicate that air defense units successfully neutralized these threats, drawing comparisons to tactics used by the Hamas terror group.

The situation deteriorated as heavy shelling erupted along the International Border, and cross-border strikes in Suchetgarh and Ramgarh sectors. Calls for citizens to remain indoors were echoed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who urged calm and caution in the face of rising hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)