Peru's Political Turmoil: President's Secret Meetings Under Scrutiny

Peru's interim President Jose Jeri found himself at the center of controversy on Wednesday when he appeared before a congressional oversight committee. He is under scrutiny for unregistered meetings with Chinese business owners, which have led to a criminal investigation and demands for his dismissal.

The crisis adds to the ongoing political instability in Peru, which has seen seven leaders since 2016. The nation is preparing for a general election amidst public unrest over increasing violent crime. Although Jeri denies any misconduct, he admits to meeting Yang Zhihua for personal reasons.

Another Chinese entrepreneur, Ji Wu Xiaodong, also drew attention due to his visits to the presidential palace while under house arrest for alleged criminal activities. Despite the allegations, Jeri claims the gatherings were for celebratory purposes. The attorney general's office has commenced a preliminary confidential investigation into these events.

