Left Menu

Peru's Political Turmoil: President's Secret Meetings Under Scrutiny

Peru's interim President Jose Jeri faces a congressional investigation over unregistered meetings with two Chinese business owners amid calls for his resignation. Jeri denies any wrongdoing, attributing the encounters to personal reasons, as public pressure mounts in a nation enduring political instability and rising crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 22-01-2026 05:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 05:14 IST
Peru's Political Turmoil: President's Secret Meetings Under Scrutiny
President
  • Country:
  • Peru

Peru's interim President Jose Jeri found himself at the center of controversy on Wednesday when he appeared before a congressional oversight committee. He is under scrutiny for unregistered meetings with Chinese business owners, which have led to a criminal investigation and demands for his dismissal.

The crisis adds to the ongoing political instability in Peru, which has seen seven leaders since 2016. The nation is preparing for a general election amidst public unrest over increasing violent crime. Although Jeri denies any misconduct, he admits to meeting Yang Zhihua for personal reasons.

Another Chinese entrepreneur, Ji Wu Xiaodong, also drew attention due to his visits to the presidential palace while under house arrest for alleged criminal activities. Despite the allegations, Jeri claims the gatherings were for celebratory purposes. The attorney general's office has commenced a preliminary confidential investigation into these events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026