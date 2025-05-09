Bihar Stands Guard: Heightened Vigil Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

The Bihar government, in collaboration with the Centre, is on high alert regarding the internal security situation amid increasing military tensions between India and Pakistan, a senior official reported on Friday.

In a crucial meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, officials, including Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit and Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, reviewed the current security strategies. The focus remains on key infrastructures like airports and railway stations, with heightened security at tourist spots and areas near the international border.

In light of these circumstances, all leaves for administrative and police personnel have been canceled. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held and scheduled additional high-level meetings to evaluate security in border districts further, underscoring the state's dedication to maintaining stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)