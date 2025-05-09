Left Menu

Bihar Stands Guard: Heightened Vigil Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

Amid military tensions between India and Pakistan, Bihar's government, in collaboration with the Centre, is intensifying internal security measures. Key officials met to assess the situation, and strict vigilance is maintained at vital locations. All police and administration personnel have had their leave canceled to ensure security readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government, in collaboration with the Centre, is on high alert regarding the internal security situation amid increasing military tensions between India and Pakistan, a senior official reported on Friday.

In a crucial meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, officials, including Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit and Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, reviewed the current security strategies. The focus remains on key infrastructures like airports and railway stations, with heightened security at tourist spots and areas near the international border.

In light of these circumstances, all leaves for administrative and police personnel have been canceled. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held and scheduled additional high-level meetings to evaluate security in border districts further, underscoring the state's dedication to maintaining stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

