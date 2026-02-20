Securing Borders: A Peek into Kashmir's Anti-Infiltration Vigilance
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma evaluated the anti-infiltration grid and operational readiness of forces along the Line of Control in Kashmir. He praised troops for their resilience and urged continuous skill enhancement and technology adoption to maintain mission readiness in national defense.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma conducted a strategic review of the anti-infiltration grid in Kashmir on Friday, assessing the troops' operational readiness along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Northern Command, via a post on X, confirmed Lt Gen Sharma's visit to North Kashmir where he praised the soldiers for their unwavering courage and dedication.
Emphasizing the importance of professional skill refinement and technological advancement, the army commander encouraged the ranks to remain formidable and mission-ready in defending the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitin Nabin Rallies BJP Troops in Gujarat Ahead of Key Elections
Alert Troops Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Jammu & Kashmir
International Coalition Assembles Troops for Gaza Security
Indonesia Mobilizes 8,000 Troops for International Gaza Peace Force
Five Nations Pledge Troops for Gaza Security Force