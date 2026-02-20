Securing Borders: A Peek into Kashmir's Anti-Infiltration Vigilance

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma conducted a strategic review of the anti-infiltration grid in Kashmir on Friday, assessing the troops' operational readiness along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Northern Command, via a post on X, confirmed Lt Gen Sharma's visit to North Kashmir where he praised the soldiers for their unwavering courage and dedication.

Emphasizing the importance of professional skill refinement and technological advancement, the army commander encouraged the ranks to remain formidable and mission-ready in defending the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)