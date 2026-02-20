Left Menu

Securing Borders: A Peek into Kashmir's Anti-Infiltration Vigilance

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma evaluated the anti-infiltration grid and operational readiness of forces along the Line of Control in Kashmir. He praised troops for their resilience and urged continuous skill enhancement and technology adoption to maintain mission readiness in national defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:58 IST
Securing Borders: A Peek into Kashmir's Anti-Infiltration Vigilance
Pratik Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma conducted a strategic review of the anti-infiltration grid in Kashmir on Friday, assessing the troops' operational readiness along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Northern Command, via a post on X, confirmed Lt Gen Sharma's visit to North Kashmir where he praised the soldiers for their unwavering courage and dedication.

Emphasizing the importance of professional skill refinement and technological advancement, the army commander encouraged the ranks to remain formidable and mission-ready in defending the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

 India
3

Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth

 India
4
Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026