Sikkim Readies for Crisis Amid International Tensions
The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, led a high-level meeting to evaluate the state's emergency preparedness amidst India-Pakistan tensions. Emphasizing coordination between departments, he assured residents of proactive safety measures and urged public cooperation to maintain peace in Sikkim.
- Country:
- India
Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, conducted a high-stakes meeting on Friday to assess the state's capacity to handle potential crises. This gathering at Samman Bhavan comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighting the need for a synchronized approach from various departments.
The Chief Minister emphasized the necessity of inter-departmental coordination and issued precise directives to key personnel, notably the DCs and SPs across districts. He reassured citizens that the government was implementing comprehensive measures to safeguard Sikkim's security and stability.
In his address, Tamang stressed the strategic importance of Sikkim given its border location, urging citizens to stay calm and avoid sharing unverified information that might cause undue alarm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Security: Recoveries, Arrests, and Public Safety Initiatives
Intensified Security Drills at Aap Shambhu: Enhanced Measures for Public Safety
Mass Suspension of EMPD Officers Raises Alarm Over Public Safety in Ekurhuleni
BSF says it is stopping ceremonial retreat events at all 3 border points along Pakistan border in Punjab in view of public safety.
Knife Attack on Tokyo Subway: A Closer Look at Rising Public Safety Concerns