Controversial Arrest Sparks Legal Battle in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

The accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Mohammad Shariful Islam, has filed an application to declare his arrest illegal, alleging lack of information during the arrest. The court has asked the police to respond while the matter is adjourned until May 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:34 IST
Legal proceedings took a controversial turn in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case as accused Mohammad Shariful Islam pushed to have his arrest deemed illegal. Filed in a court, Islam's application alleges procedural missteps by authorities during the arrest process.

Represented by lawyer Ajay Gawli, the Bangladeshi national is contesting that he wasn't informed of the allegations against him at the time of arrest—a breach of Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). This statute ensures the right to be informed of charges and the right to bail.

Without documentation to prove compliance, Islam's plea for legality questioned the integrity of his arrest as police were tasked to respond before the next hearing on May 13. This development comes after Khan's life-threatening January 16 assault in his Bandra apartment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

