Nine Arrested in Jaisalmer for Suspicious Activity Near Strategic Areas
Nine individuals were arrested in Jaisalmer for engaging in suspicious activities near strategic locations. Among them, one is undergoing interrogation by various agencies. The detained include people from Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bihar. Authorities advise against unnecessary proximity to strategic areas and discourage unauthorized photography.
In a significant security operation, Jaisalmer police arrested nine individuals on Friday for engaging in what was termed as 'suspicious activity' near key strategic locations within the Sadar, Kotwali, and Pokaran Police Station jurisdictions.
Superintendent of Police Sudheer Choudhary disclosed that the apprehended individuals include residents from Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bihar. One of the detainees is currently under intense interrogation by various agencies to unravel the extent of their motives.
Among those arrested, Khetaram Meghwal stands out due to his history of burglary, with numerous theft cases filed against him, making him a noteworthy focal point in the investigation. The police urge the public to maintain a safe distance from strategic sites and refrain from unauthorized filming or photography near government activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
