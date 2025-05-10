Left Menu

Indian Military Destroys Pakistani Drones: Warning Issued to Islamabad

The Indian military destroyed Pakistani drones over Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar, warning Islamabad against violating India's sovereignty. The Indian Army reported increased drone activity along western borders, asserting that such actions are an unacceptable violation and a threat to civilians. They vowed to counter any future attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian military took decisive action on Saturday, intercepting and destroying Pakistani drones that breached Indian airspace over Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar. Military officials have issued a stern warning to Islamabad, citing a violation of India's sovereignty.

In an official statement, the Indian Army pointed to a growing pattern of aggression, noting, "Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders." This incident marks another in a series of aerial confrontations.

At approximately 5 AM, multiple enemy drones, armed and on a mission, were detected. The response was immediate, with the drones swiftly engaged and neutralized by air defense units, ensuring civilian safety. The Army affirmed its commitment to thwarting any future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

