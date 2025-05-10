Indian Military Destroys Pakistani Drones: Warning Issued to Islamabad

The Indian military took decisive action on Saturday, intercepting and destroying Pakistani drones that breached Indian airspace over Khasa Cantonment in Amritsar. Military officials have issued a stern warning to Islamabad, citing a violation of India's sovereignty.

In an official statement, the Indian Army pointed to a growing pattern of aggression, noting, "Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders." This incident marks another in a series of aerial confrontations.

At approximately 5 AM, multiple enemy drones, armed and on a mission, were detected. The response was immediate, with the drones swiftly engaged and neutralized by air defense units, ensuring civilian safety. The Army affirmed its commitment to thwarting any future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)