Indian Army Departs for UAE to Join DESERT CYCLONE-II Military Exercise

An Indian Army contingent has departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the second edition of the India–UAE Joint Military Exercise DESERT CYCLONE-II, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 18 to 30 December 2025. The exercise marks another significant milestone in the rapidly expanding defence partnership between the two nations.

The Indian contingent consists of 45 personnel, predominantly drawn from a battalion of The Mechanised Infantry Regiment, known for its operational versatility and high mobility. The UAE Land Forces will participate with a contingent of similar strength, represented by the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion, reflecting the balanced and collaborative nature of the exercise.

The primary objective of Exercise DESERT CYCLONE-II is to enhance interoperability and deepen defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the UAE Land Forces. The joint training programme focuses on sub-conventional operations conducted under a United Nations mandate, equipping both forces to coordinate effectively in peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and stability operations in complex environments.

Over the course of nearly two weeks, troops from both countries will undertake integrated training on a wide spectrum of tactical drills. These include combat in built-up areas, heliborne operations, mission planning, and coordinated manoeuvres tailored to contemporary operational challenges. A key feature of this edition is the incorporation of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and counter-UAS techniques, critical for modern warfare and urban operations.

Exercise DESERT CYCLONE-II builds upon the momentum generated by high-level bilateral interactions, including the visits of the Commander of the UAE Land Forces (27–28 October 2025) and the Commander of the UAE Presidential Guard (15–19 December 2025). These engagements have significantly contributed to strengthening trust, operational understanding and defence collaboration between the two countries.

The conduct of DESERT CYCLONE-II reflects the deepening strategic partnership and growing military diplomacy between India and the UAE. It reaffirms the commitment of both nations to regional peace, security and stability, while fostering professional bonds and enhancing mutual understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures. The exercise is expected to further bolster interoperable capabilities, enabling the forces to work seamlessly together in joint operational settings.