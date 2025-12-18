Left Menu

Indian Army Aids Sri Lanka’s Cyclone Recovery

The Indian Army is playing a crucial role in restoring bridges and providing essential aid in Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah. Efforts focus on reconnecting disrupted road networks, particularly in Kilinochchi, and distributing relief to affected communities, highlighting significant collaboration during a national crisis.

Colombo | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:49 IST
  • Sri Lanka

The Indian Army is actively supporting bridge restoration efforts to reconnect disrupted road networks in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, officials disclosed on Thursday.

In Kilinochchi, in the north, substantial efforts are underway as confirmed by the Indian High Commission.

Meanwhile, in Nuwara Eliya, one of the worst-affected central districts, dry ration packets were distributed to 200 families severely impacted by the cyclone.

A significant 100 million LKR contribution was made by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, an Indian industrial giant, as announced by the finance ministry.

Severe flooding, landslides, and infrastructure collapse have tested Sri Lanka's disaster-response capabilities, leaving 643 dead and 183 missing, per the Disaster Management Centre's data.

With 6,228 houses completely damaged and over 101,000 partially damaged, thousands are currently in 723 temporary shelters seeking refuge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

