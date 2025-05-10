BSF Dismantles Terrorist Launchpad in Pakistan
In a decisive action, the Border Security Force (BSF) eliminated a terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot, Pakistan. This came as a retaliatory measure to unprovoked firing by the opposite side. The incident underscores ongoing tensions and the proactive stance taken by security forces in safeguarding border integrity.
- Country:
- India
In a resolute operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully dismantled a terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot, Pakistan. This action followed unprovoked firing from the opposing side, intensifying the ongoing border tensions.
The BSF's quick response emphasizes the proactive measures being taken to ensure peace and security in volatile border regions. The operation highlights the seriousness with which security forces are addressing threats along the sensitive border area.
Such decisive actions are pivotal in maintaining the safety and sovereignty of the nation, amid continuous provocations. The incident serves as a reminder of the volatile situation and the dedication of forces to national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army effectively responds to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in J-K: Sources.
UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
India-Pakistan Trade Freeze: Borders Closed but Demand Persists
India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
High Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations