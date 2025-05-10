BSF Dismantles Terrorist Launchpad in Pakistan

In a resolute operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully dismantled a terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot, Pakistan. This action followed unprovoked firing from the opposing side, intensifying the ongoing border tensions.

The BSF's quick response emphasizes the proactive measures being taken to ensure peace and security in volatile border regions. The operation highlights the seriousness with which security forces are addressing threats along the sensitive border area.

Such decisive actions are pivotal in maintaining the safety and sovereignty of the nation, amid continuous provocations. The incident serves as a reminder of the volatile situation and the dedication of forces to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)