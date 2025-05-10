Tragedy in Satna: Head Constable Passes After On-Duty Shooting

In a tragic incident, Head Constable Prince Garg, who was shot by a criminal at a police station campus in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Garg's brave fight for life ended on Friday at Delhi's Max Hospital, where he had been airlifted for advanced medical care after suffering a bullet wound near his shoulder during an attack on April 28.

The assailant, Achchhu Sharma, was apprehended by law enforcement after a short encounter. Garg is survived by family members who will receive a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job on compassionate grounds, as stated by Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)