Government Debunks Fake News of Drone Attack and Other Claims

The Indian government on Saturday debunked a series of viral social media claims, asserting they were baseless and fabricated. These include allegations of an Indian drone attack on Pakistan's Nankana Sahib gurdwara, the birthplace of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak.

The government also refuted reports of an Indian pilot's capture in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and a cyberattack rendering India's power grid dysfunctional. Authorities clarified that the temporary closure of air routes between Mumbai and Delhi was due to operational reasons, not due to external threats.

Further falsehoods included staged videos of emotional soldiers and fictitious explosions near Indian airports. Officials advised relying solely on credible sources for news, dismissing these claims as attempts to incite communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)