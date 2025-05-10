Tripura Tightens Border Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has instructed security agencies to coordinate and adhere to guidelines sent by the Centre to manage tensions amid an India-Pakistan military conflict. Security measures were reviewed in a high-level meeting involving central and state forces, focusing on border vigilance with Bangladesh.
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has directed security agencies to strengthen their coordination in response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
Following a high-level meeting with military and security representatives, Saha emphasized the importance of vigilance, particularly along the state's 856-km border with Bangladesh.
The Centre has issued a standard operating procedure in light of recent developments, and the state's security forces are implementing these guidelines to ensure preparedness and prevent any threats.
