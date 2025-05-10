Left Menu

Tripura Tightens Border Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has instructed security agencies to coordinate and adhere to guidelines sent by the Centre to manage tensions amid an India-Pakistan military conflict. Security measures were reviewed in a high-level meeting involving central and state forces, focusing on border vigilance with Bangladesh.

Updated: 10-05-2025 13:19 IST
Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has directed security agencies to strengthen their coordination in response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following a high-level meeting with military and security representatives, Saha emphasized the importance of vigilance, particularly along the state's 856-km border with Bangladesh.

The Centre has issued a standard operating procedure in light of recent developments, and the state's security forces are implementing these guidelines to ensure preparedness and prevent any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

