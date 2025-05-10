Tripura Tightens Border Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has directed security agencies to strengthen their coordination in response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following a high-level meeting with military and security representatives, Saha emphasized the importance of vigilance, particularly along the state's 856-km border with Bangladesh.

The Centre has issued a standard operating procedure in light of recent developments, and the state's security forces are implementing these guidelines to ensure preparedness and prevent any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)