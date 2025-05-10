Left Menu

The Shadowy Legacy Behind Pak Army's Lt Gen Ahmed Chaudhry

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry of the Pakistan Army is linked to a dark past involving terrorism. His father, Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, was involved with al-Qaeda and nuclear information sharing. Despite this, Chaudhry rose to a prominent position, briefing press post India's anti-terror strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:45 IST
Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Pakistan Army's spokesperson, is entangled in a tale shadowed by allegations of terrorism connections through his father.

Officials reveal that his father, Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, a nuclear scientist, met Osama bin Laden and provided nuclear expertise to al-Qaeda. Chaudhry, a key briefing officer post India's strikes on terror camps, bears this controversial legacy.

Mahmood, now 85 and residing in Islamabad, was once arrested over these ties but released due to insufficient technical evidence. Despite familial controversies, Chaudhry has climbed the ranks to lead the Inter-Services Public Relations, the first from his corps to do so.

(With inputs from agencies.)

