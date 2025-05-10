The Shadowy Legacy Behind Pak Army's Lt Gen Ahmed Chaudhry

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Pakistan Army's spokesperson, is entangled in a tale shadowed by allegations of terrorism connections through his father.

Officials reveal that his father, Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, a nuclear scientist, met Osama bin Laden and provided nuclear expertise to al-Qaeda. Chaudhry, a key briefing officer post India's strikes on terror camps, bears this controversial legacy.

Mahmood, now 85 and residing in Islamabad, was once arrested over these ties but released due to insufficient technical evidence. Despite familial controversies, Chaudhry has climbed the ranks to lead the Inter-Services Public Relations, the first from his corps to do so.

