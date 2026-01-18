Left Menu

US Strikes in Syria: Al-Qaeda Leader Taken Out

A US-led strike in Syria led to the death of Al-Qaeda leader Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, linked to a deadly ambush on US forces. The operation is part of an intensified US campaign against Islamic State elements following an attack that killed three Americans.

The United States has intensified its military operations in Syria, leading to the elimination of an Al-Qaeda leader tied to a recent deadly ambush. US Central Command confirmed that a strike in northwest Syria resulted in the death of Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, an operative linked to last month's attack that claimed the lives of three Americans.

Bilal Hasan al-Jasim was described as an experienced terrorist leader with direct ties to the December 13 attack. "The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces," said Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. The mission, according to officials, demonstrates the US's commitment to targeting individuals and groups that threaten American safety.

Named "Hawkeye Strike," this operation is a part of a broader strategy ordered by President Donald Trump to counter Islamic State elements attempting to regroup. The collaboration with regional partners like Syria and Jordan reflects the US's expanded efforts to dismantle ISIS infrastructure and combat threats to international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

