Left Menu

Punjab Ministers Bolster Morale With Visits to Conflict Zones

Punjab ministers visited border areas to evaluate administrative preparedness amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. They assured residents of support and inspected hospitals and markets, emphasizing government vigilance. Ministers encouraged calm, assuring adequate resources and coordination with security forces for public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:59 IST
Punjab Ministers Bolster Morale With Visits to Conflict Zones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several Punjab ministers took proactive measures by visiting border areas on Saturday to assess the readiness of the civil administration amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan. Their visits were aimed at boosting the morale of the local population.

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has assured strong support for residents in border areas. The ministers inspected facilities, such as hospitals and markets, to ensure all necessary preparations are in place during these challenging times.

Ministers urged the public to remain calm, stressing that the government is well-prepared to handle any arising situations. They assured that all units, including civil, police, and health departments, are operational round-the-clock to maintain public safety and support the security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025