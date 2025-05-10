Punjab Ministers Bolster Morale With Visits to Conflict Zones
Punjab ministers visited border areas to evaluate administrative preparedness amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. They assured residents of support and inspected hospitals and markets, emphasizing government vigilance. Ministers encouraged calm, assuring adequate resources and coordination with security forces for public safety.
- Country:
- India
Several Punjab ministers took proactive measures by visiting border areas on Saturday to assess the readiness of the civil administration amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan. Their visits were aimed at boosting the morale of the local population.
The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has assured strong support for residents in border areas. The ministers inspected facilities, such as hospitals and markets, to ensure all necessary preparations are in place during these challenging times.
Ministers urged the public to remain calm, stressing that the government is well-prepared to handle any arising situations. They assured that all units, including civil, police, and health departments, are operational round-the-clock to maintain public safety and support the security forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Dismisses Food Shortage Rumors Amid Military Tensions
India Strengthens Health Infrastructure Amid Military Tensions
Gujarat's Drone and Firecracker Ban Amidst Military Tensions
Punjab's Lifeline: Blood Donation Amidst Military Tensions
Diplomatic Dialogue: India-US Conversations Amidst Military Tensions