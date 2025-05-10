Punjab Ministers Bolster Morale With Visits to Conflict Zones

Several Punjab ministers took proactive measures by visiting border areas on Saturday to assess the readiness of the civil administration amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan. Their visits were aimed at boosting the morale of the local population.

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has assured strong support for residents in border areas. The ministers inspected facilities, such as hospitals and markets, to ensure all necessary preparations are in place during these challenging times.

Ministers urged the public to remain calm, stressing that the government is well-prepared to handle any arising situations. They assured that all units, including civil, police, and health departments, are operational round-the-clock to maintain public safety and support the security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)