Unity and Clarity: Governor Hosts 'Sarva Dharma Meet' Post Operation Sindoor

In a bid to foster unity and clarity after Operation Sindoor, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) convened a 'Sarva Dharma Meet' at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting brought together representatives from diverse religious communities alongside civil society members, educators, and intellectuals.

Governor Parnaik elucidated that Operation Sindoor, which commenced on May 7 as a tactical response to the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, targeted terrorist encampments across nine locations with precision. Emphasizing national security, he stated the operation was conducted with restraint and aimed to avoid civilian harm.

The governor reiterated India's commitment to humanism and its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, urging vigilance against misinformation and promoting communal harmony. He highlighted the nation's strong military-political collaboration, the global endorsement of India's self-defense actions, and the unwavering patriotism of Arunachal Pradesh's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)