Unity and Clarity: Governor Hosts 'Sarva Dharma Meet' Post Operation Sindoor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) hosted a 'Sarva Dharma Meet' to foster unity after Operation Sindoor, responding to a terror attack. Representatives from various communities gathered to discuss communal harmony and the operation's success against terrorism without civilian casualties, ensuring India's national security remains intact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster unity and clarity after Operation Sindoor, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) convened a 'Sarva Dharma Meet' at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting brought together representatives from diverse religious communities alongside civil society members, educators, and intellectuals.

Governor Parnaik elucidated that Operation Sindoor, which commenced on May 7 as a tactical response to the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, targeted terrorist encampments across nine locations with precision. Emphasizing national security, he stated the operation was conducted with restraint and aimed to avoid civilian harm.

The governor reiterated India's commitment to humanism and its zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, urging vigilance against misinformation and promoting communal harmony. He highlighted the nation's strong military-political collaboration, the global endorsement of India's self-defense actions, and the unwavering patriotism of Arunachal Pradesh's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

Latest News

