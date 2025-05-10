Global Powers Align for Ukraine Ceasefire: A Unified Stand or Another Stalemate?

On Saturday, significant European leaders, backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, advocated for an immediate and unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Threats of severe sanctions loom over Russian President Vladimir Putin should he fail to comply, marking a critical international push towards halting hostilities.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside Trump, emphasized the urgency: "No more ifs and buts." Dismissing Europe's call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov critiqued the confrontational tone, hinting at Russia's reluctance to accept terms without reservations.

The West's ultimatum comes amid enduring tensions, as previous sanctions haven't ended the conflict. The situation underscores a renewed transatlantic alignment after Trump's prior unpredictability affected U.S.-Europe relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)