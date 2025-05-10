NSF Urges Nagaland Govt for Swift Student Evacuation Amid Conflict

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has raised serious concerns over the safety of Naga students studying in Northern India amidst escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. They are calling for urgent intervention from the Nagaland government.

In a formal appeal to the Nagaland chief secretary, NSF highlighted the challenges faced by these students due to the closure of airports, which has left them stranded. NSF president Medovi Rhi and education secretary Temjentoshi emphasized the necessity of swift measures to protect the students.

The federation has stressed the importance of rapid governmental action to facilitate the safe return of Naga students and working professionals who find themselves in a perilous situation. The need for quick and decisive governmental response was strongly emphasized.

