Centre and Goa Join Hands to Accelerate Urban Development Projects

In a high-level meeting held in Panaji today, the Hon’ble Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, engaged in detailed discussions with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, and Shri Vishwajit Rane, Minister for Urban Development, Town & Country Planning, Health, and Forest. The agenda focused on reviewing the implementation and progress of key urban development initiatives and infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) across the State of Goa.

Focused Review of National Urban Schemes

The Union Minister conducted a comprehensive review of flagship urban development schemes being implemented in Goa. These included:

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT & AMRUT 2.0)

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U & PMAY-U 2.0)

Smart Cities Mission (SCM)

Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM-U & SBM-U 2.0)

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM)

PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi)

During the review, Shri Manohar Lal praised Goa’s efforts but stressed the need for timely completion of key deliverables, especially in areas like water supply and sanitation, affordable housing, and street vendor empowerment.

Goa Seeks Special Financial Support for 24x7 Water Supply

Chief Minister Shri Pramod Sawant made a formal request for special central assistance for the “24x7 Water Supply – Drink from Tap (DfT)” initiative. The total estimated cost of the project is approximately ₹652.61 crore, for which the State seeks a minimum of ₹326.30 crore in central support. The project aims to ensure continuous potable water access through investments in water source augmentation, infrastructure development, smart metering, and SCADA-based monitoring systems.

Responding positively, the Hon’ble Union Minister agreed to consider this proposal under AMRUT 2.0, recognizing the importance of consistent water supply in a high-tourism state like Goa.

Call for Special Consideration Due to Tourist Inflow

Highlighting Goa’s unique urban dynamics, particularly the strain caused by high tourist footfall on urban infrastructure, the Chief Minister requested that Goa be treated as a special case under AMRUT 2.0 and SBM-U 2.0. He urged for enhanced and expedited central support to address the challenges arising from the seasonal surge in civic demands.

Shri Manohar Lal acknowledged the distinct challenges faced by tourist-heavy regions and instructed officials to introduce necessary policy changes to prioritize such states in urban funding and planning.

Centre Emphasizes Timely Execution and Strategic Planning

The Union Minister laid emphasis on expediting work across several areas. He advised the Goa government to:

Complete all pending water supply works, including new tap and sewerage connections under AMRUT.

Finalize revised action plans and tendering for public sanitation facilities including toilets, urinals, and Solid Waste Management facilities under SBM.

Accelerate construction of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and co-treatment facilities.

Intensify citizen outreach and mobilization efforts under PMAY-U 2.0 to facilitate affordable housing benefits.

Boost street vendor profiling and support loan application clearance under PM SVANidhi, with increased focus on women participation.

He further directed the Goa government to submit its proposal under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, designed to enhance green public transport in urban areas.

Progress on Smart Cities and Livelihood Missions

Progress under the Smart Cities Mission and DAY-NULM was also reviewed. The Union Minister stressed the importance of public-private partnerships and sustainable urban planning to ensure long-term benefits for the citizens of Goa. He reiterated that urban development should not only meet current needs but also create resilient and inclusive cities for the future.

A Model of Cooperative Federalism

Shri Manohar Lal reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to work in close coordination with the State of Goa, embodying the spirit of cooperative federalism. He said that such collaborative engagements were critical to overcoming implementation hurdles and ensuring faster execution of people-centric development initiatives.

He concluded by noting that Goa, as a rapidly growing and globally popular tourist destination, is showing impressive strides in urban development. With proactive planning, dedicated execution, and central support, Goa is poised to become a benchmark in sustainable and inclusive urbanization in India.

