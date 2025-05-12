Late-Night Chaos: Bar Vandalism and Shooting Incident in Bhubaneswar

In a dramatic turn of events, thirteen people faced arrest following an altercation at a bar in Bhubaneswar. The group was asked to leave because the bar was closing at 2 am, but their refusal escalated into chaos.

The enraged individuals retaliated by hurling stones at the establishment in the Chandrasekharpur area, causing significant damage to the glass fixtures. Their actions did not cease there; instead, they regrouped to amplify the disorder by involving more people.

As tensions mounted, around 4 am, one group member shot the security guard who had requested their departure. The injured guard, Surya Kanta Pradhan, sustained a gunshot wound. Prompt police actions led to arrests across multiple locations, with the recovery of a US-made 7.65 mm pistol.

(With inputs from agencies.)