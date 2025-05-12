Left Menu

Late-Night Chaos: Bar Vandalism and Shooting Incident in Bhubaneswar

Thirteen individuals were arrested after allegedly vandalizing a bar in Bhubaneswar and shooting its security guard. The incident occurred when they were asked to leave as the bar was closing. Multiple arrests were made after police conducted raids, and a firearm was seized from the main suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:23 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, thirteen people faced arrest following an altercation at a bar in Bhubaneswar. The group was asked to leave because the bar was closing at 2 am, but their refusal escalated into chaos.

The enraged individuals retaliated by hurling stones at the establishment in the Chandrasekharpur area, causing significant damage to the glass fixtures. Their actions did not cease there; instead, they regrouped to amplify the disorder by involving more people.

As tensions mounted, around 4 am, one group member shot the security guard who had requested their departure. The injured guard, Surya Kanta Pradhan, sustained a gunshot wound. Prompt police actions led to arrests across multiple locations, with the recovery of a US-made 7.65 mm pistol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

