India's Audacious Stand: No Room for Nuclear Blackmail

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India’s intolerance towards nuclear blackmail and outlined the decisive actions against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. He highlighted the Pahalgam attack's brutality and declared a firm stance on India's anti-terrorism policy, warning that future actions depend on Pakistan's conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:33 IST
In a resolute address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will not bow to nuclear blackmail and emphasized the tenacity demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

Modi revealed that India's military operations against Pakistan have been strategically paused. He made it clear that future measures are contingent upon Pakistan's behavior, warning against further provocations.

Describing the Pahalgam attack as terrorism's 'barbaric face,' Modi expressed personal grief while asserting India's successful anti-terrorism drive with over 100 terrorists neutralized.

