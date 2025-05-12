India's Audacious Stand: No Room for Nuclear Blackmail

In a resolute address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will not bow to nuclear blackmail and emphasized the tenacity demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

Modi revealed that India's military operations against Pakistan have been strategically paused. He made it clear that future measures are contingent upon Pakistan's behavior, warning against further provocations.

Describing the Pahalgam attack as terrorism's 'barbaric face,' Modi expressed personal grief while asserting India's successful anti-terrorism drive with over 100 terrorists neutralized.

