India Launches 'Operation Sindoor' in Response to Terror Attacks

The Indian Air Force announced that all military bases and systems remain fully operational, prepared to address further missions if needed.

Addressing a media briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti highlighted that the military's fight is against terrorists, condemning the Pakistani military's support for such elements, leading to 'Operation Sindoor.' This operation targeted seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir following an April 22 terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Despite claims of successful hits by the Pakistan military, India's robust air defense system thwarted these attempts, as clarified by Air Marshal Bharti. Additionally, the Indian Navy and Army showcased coordination in a strong response, while emphasizing the performance of indigenous defense technologies. A ceasefire agreement was reached between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)