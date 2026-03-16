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Kyiv's Air Defense: Resilience Amidst Explosions

Kyiv faced a Russian attack, prompting air defenses to engage, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Residents reported multiple explosions as officials declared an air alert due to the threat of drones. The incidents highlight ongoing tensions and underscore Kyiv's strategic efforts to protect its city and inhabitants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:37 IST
Kyiv's Air Defense: Resilience Amidst Explosions
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Kyiv's air defenses were active on Monday as the city faced a Russian attack, reported the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Witnesses, including those from Reuters, reported multiple explosions echoing through the Ukrainian capital.

The military administration in Kyiv had earlier issued an air alert on Telegram, citing a threat from Russian drones causing widespread concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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