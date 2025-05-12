Naidu's Commitment to Tribal Job Reservation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated the state government's promise to offer complete government job reservations for local tribals in agency areas.

During a review of the tribal welfare department, Naidu emphasized the re-establishment of a government order initially introduced in 2000 that set forth this reservation policy.

Following a Supreme Court directive, efforts are underway to reinstate the order that was rescinded judicially in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)