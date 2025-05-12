Al Jazeera Resumes Operations in Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has lifted a ban on Al Jazeera operations in Palestine. The ban, in place since January due to alleged inciting material, will be lifted on Tuesday. The network's Palestine bureau chief confirmed the decision, allowing the broadcaster to resume operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:00 IST
On Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the lifting of the ban on Qatar's Al Jazeera television's operations in the Palestinian territories. The network is set to resume broadcasting on Tuesday, confirmed Walid Omary, the bureau chief in Palestine.
The decision comes after several months of halted operations, initially enforced in January because of accusations that the network was disseminating material considered inciting.
The move will enable Al Jazeera to continue its coverage and reporting activities in this region, as confirmed by the network's representatives.
