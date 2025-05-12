Al Jazeera Resumes Operations in Palestine

On Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the lifting of the ban on Qatar's Al Jazeera television's operations in the Palestinian territories. The network is set to resume broadcasting on Tuesday, confirmed Walid Omary, the bureau chief in Palestine.

The decision comes after several months of halted operations, initially enforced in January because of accusations that the network was disseminating material considered inciting.

The move will enable Al Jazeera to continue its coverage and reporting activities in this region, as confirmed by the network's representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)