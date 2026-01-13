Left Menu

Qatar Advocates for Peaceful Solutions in Middle East

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani expressed support for efforts to de-escalate tensions and find peaceful solutions during a call with Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani. They discussed regional developments without mentioning Iran's ongoing protests.

In recent developments, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has voiced strong support for initiatives focused on de-escalating tensions and pursuing peaceful resolutions.

This stance was articulated during a telephone conversation with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

While the two officials reviewed the latest regional happenings, they did not explicitly address the continuing protests that have been shaking Iran.

