US Base in Qatar Faces Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions with Iran, personnel at a significant US military base in Qatar have been advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening, as confirmed by a US official. This precautionary action follows past Iranian attacks on the facility and coincides with ongoing unrest in Iran.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, did not disclose whether the evacuation was mandatory or optional, nor did they specify whether it affected military or civilian personnel. The number of people advised to leave also remains confidential, emphasizing the need for operational security.

This development occurs as anti-government protests continue in Iran, with President Donald Trump signaling potential military actions should the Iranian government retaliate against protesters. The base, hosting thousands of US service members, was previously targeted by Iran as retribution for US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Ali Shamkhani, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, highlighted the threat via social media, calling for global recognition of Iran's readiness to respond to any US aggression.

