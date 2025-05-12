Tesla's Robotaxi Quest Faces Scrutiny Over Safety Concerns

U.S. auto safety investigators have raised questions regarding Tesla's plans to launch a paid robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, as early as June. The inquiry focuses on how the service will perform in adverse weather conditions.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disclosed a letter on Monday emphasizing an ongoing investigation into Tesla's Full-Self Driving technology and its performance during reduced roadway visibility.

The NHTSA is seeking more detailed information from Tesla to evaluate whether its system can appropriately handle conditions of diminished visibility on the roads.

