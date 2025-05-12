Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Encroachments along India-Nepal Border: A Major Sweep

A significant operation led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims to clear unauthorized religious structures and encroachments along the India-Nepal border. This includes demolitions and removals in districts like Bahraich and Siddharthnagar, ensuring compliance within a 15-kilometre radius of the border.

The state of Uttar Pradesh, under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has launched a major crackdown on illegal encroachments and unauthorized religious structures along the India-Nepal border.

District officials have acted swiftly, demolishing illegal mosques and madrasas, and reclaiming government land that had been unlawfully occupied for years.

The government emphasizes its stance against unauthorized structures within 15 kilometers of the border, ensuring ongoing monitoring and prompt action.

