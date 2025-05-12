Left Menu

Hostage Release Sparks Hope Amid Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

Edan Alexander, the last American hostage held by Hamas, was released and returned to Israel amid a temporary pause in fighting. Israeli military pressure and U.S diplomatic efforts facilitated his release. Discussions involving Hamas, the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar continue, aiming to free other hostages amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:27 IST
Hostage Release Sparks Hope Amid Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

An Israeli-American hostage, Edan Alexander, crossed back into Israel on Monday after being released by Hamas, the Israeli military reported. This development occurred amid a temporary halt in fighting in Gaza, though no broader truce or agreement on further hostage releases has been reached as the region faces critical humanitarian challenges.

Alexander was the last American held, with Israel's Channel 12 noting his weakened condition. Al Jazeera shared an image showing him with masked fighters and a Red Cross official, breaking the usual protocol by wearing civilian attire rather than the typical militant garb seen in past releases.

The release followed coordination between Hamas, the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, offering potential for future negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credited the release to military and diplomatic pressure, but maintained that intensified military action in Gaza will persist, with no confirmation of a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025