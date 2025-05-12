Hostage Release Sparks Hope Amid Ongoing Conflict in Gaza

An Israeli-American hostage, Edan Alexander, crossed back into Israel on Monday after being released by Hamas, the Israeli military reported. This development occurred amid a temporary halt in fighting in Gaza, though no broader truce or agreement on further hostage releases has been reached as the region faces critical humanitarian challenges.

Alexander was the last American held, with Israel's Channel 12 noting his weakened condition. Al Jazeera shared an image showing him with masked fighters and a Red Cross official, breaking the usual protocol by wearing civilian attire rather than the typical militant garb seen in past releases.

The release followed coordination between Hamas, the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, offering potential for future negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credited the release to military and diplomatic pressure, but maintained that intensified military action in Gaza will persist, with no confirmation of a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)