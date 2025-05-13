Drone Tensions Escalate: India's Border Regions on High Alert

Intensified drone activity along the India-Pakistan border prompted immediate security responses on Monday night, particularly impacting Jammu's Samba district and Punjab's Jalandhar district.

The Indian army assured the public that the situation is under control, dismissing threats from enemy drones. Despite this, precautionary blackouts were implemented across several regions, including Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

This surge in hostilities jeopardizes the existing ceasefire agreement, undermining recent peace efforts. Authorities remain vigilant as the situation develops, emphasizing public safety through enforced blackout measures and ongoing surveillance.

