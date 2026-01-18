Left Menu

Ceasefire and Strategic Realignments in Syrian Northeast

The Syrian government and U.S.-backed SDF have agreed on a ceasefire, leading to the withdrawal of SDF forces to the east of the Euphrates River. The deal involves integrating SDF forces into Syria's defense and interior ministries and transferring control of key territories and resources to the Syrian government.

In a significant geopolitical development, the Syrian government and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have reached an immediate ceasefire agreement. The accord comes after intense fighting in Kurdish-held northeast territories.

According to an official document from the Syrian Presidency, the agreement mandates the withdrawal of SDF forces to positions east of the Euphrates River. Furthermore, the SDF will integrate into Syria's defense and interior ministries following security checks. This strategic realignment will see Syria taking full control of Deir al-Zor and Raqqa.

All border crossings, along with gas and oil fields in the area, will be transferred to Syrian control. Additionally, the SDF must expel all foreign leaders and fighters linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF head Mazloum Abdi have both committed to resolving outstanding issues, with a meeting set for Monday.

