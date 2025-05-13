FBI Shifts Focus: Immigration Takes Precedence Over White-Collar Crime

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has refocused its priorities, ordering agents to dedicate a significant portion of their working hours to immigration enforcement, according to insider sources.

This move marks a shift away from tackling white-collar crime, which is now considered a lower priority until the end of 2025. Sources further revealed that the directive seeks to support the Trump administration's efforts in curbing illegal immigration.

An FBI spokeswoman did not comment immediately on the recent directive, leaving room for public speculation regarding the agency's changing focus and its implications on law enforcement resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)