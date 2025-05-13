Left Menu

FBI Shifts Focus: Immigration Takes Precedence Over White-Collar Crime

The FBI is redirecting its efforts to prioritize immigration enforcement over white-collar crime. Agents are now required to allocate a third of their time towards supporting the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown. The shift deprioritizes white-collar investigations until the end of 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 03:13 IST
FBI Shifts Focus: Immigration Takes Precedence Over White-Collar Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has refocused its priorities, ordering agents to dedicate a significant portion of their working hours to immigration enforcement, according to insider sources.

This move marks a shift away from tackling white-collar crime, which is now considered a lower priority until the end of 2025. Sources further revealed that the directive seeks to support the Trump administration's efforts in curbing illegal immigration.

An FBI spokeswoman did not comment immediately on the recent directive, leaving room for public speculation regarding the agency's changing focus and its implications on law enforcement resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

