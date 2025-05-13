Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: China and Brazil Advocate for Multilateralism

China and Brazil's foreign ministers met in Beijing, agreeing on multilateralism and international rules. They discussed the Ukraine crisis, supporting direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the importance of negotiation and cooperation for global stability.

In a significant diplomatic meeting held in Beijing, China's Wang Yi and Brazil's Mauro Vieira reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and internationally recognized rules. The discussion highlighted a mutual interest in fostering cooperation and maintaining stable global order.

The foreign ministers also addressed the ongoing Ukraine crisis, with both officials expressing a strong emphasis on the need for direct dialogue and negotiation between the conflicting parties, Russia and Ukraine. These discussions underscore the importance of diplomacy in resolving international conflicts.

China's foreign ministry emphasized that Monday's meeting reflects both nations' dedication to peaceful conflict resolution and the shared objective of reinforcing global governance systems. The dialogue between China and Brazil serves as a pivotal example of international cooperation amidst global tensions.

