U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

The Trump administration appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a block preventing the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. They cited dangerous behavior as justification. The issue involves 23 detainees who allegedly threatened ICE officers, prompting their relocation within Texas. The ACLU opposes using the Alien Enemies Act for deportations.

Updated: 13-05-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 06:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a block that prevents the immediate deportation of Venezuelan migrants detained in Texas. Citing "dangerous behavior," the government claims detainees barricaded themselves and threatened violence, justifying their deportation under the Alien Enemies Act.

In late April, a court order blocked their deportation after the ACLU intervened. This recent development involves 23 detainees causing disruption at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility, now relocated to another site, continuing to underscore the administration's concerns over gang affiliations and security risks within U.S. detention facilities.

While the ACLU argues the Act is misused, typically reserved for wartime, the administration emphasizes the growing threat of Tren de Aragua, a gang with roots in Venezuelan prisons, in making their case for urgent deportation. Decisions from the Supreme Court are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

