U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

The Trump administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a block that prevents the immediate deportation of Venezuelan migrants detained in Texas. Citing "dangerous behavior," the government claims detainees barricaded themselves and threatened violence, justifying their deportation under the Alien Enemies Act.

In late April, a court order blocked their deportation after the ACLU intervened. This recent development involves 23 detainees causing disruption at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility, now relocated to another site, continuing to underscore the administration's concerns over gang affiliations and security risks within U.S. detention facilities.

While the ACLU argues the Act is misused, typically reserved for wartime, the administration emphasizes the growing threat of Tren de Aragua, a gang with roots in Venezuelan prisons, in making their case for urgent deportation. Decisions from the Supreme Court are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)