Swift Justice in Jharkhand as Six Arrested in Shocking Assault Case

A shocking incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Gumla district when a young girl was reportedly raped by six men. The girl, attending a wedding, became separated from her friends during a break and fell victim to the heinous crime.

The police were quick to respond, launching a manhunt that led to the arrest of all six suspects, aged between 18 and 24, from various locations. The arrests came just days after the crime occurred, underscoring the seriousness of the response to the attack.

Following the arrests, the suspects confessed to their involvement. The young victim was found by her family and taken for medical examination. Authorities are proceeding with the investigation while ensuring justice is served in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)