Left Menu

Biker assaulted in road rage incident in Mumbai; one held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:56 IST
Biker assaulted in road rage incident in Mumbai; one held
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man sustained injuries after he was assaulted by six people in a road rage incident in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Monday.

The police have arrested one of the accused in connection with the attack that occurred on New Mill Road in Kurla on Sunday evening, and a search has been launched for the others involved, an official said.

The victim, Asim Kaushendra Pratap Singh, was riding his motorcycle when it collided with another two-wheeler. An argument ensued, and the other rider and his aides allegedly assaulted Singh, he said.

The official said the victim sustained serious head injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, hundreds of residents gathered outside the Kurla police station demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved.

A case has been registered under section 109 (attempt to murder) and provisions related to rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
2
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
3
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
4
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026