Biker assaulted in road rage incident in Mumbai; one held

A 29-year-old man sustained injuries after he was assaulted by six people in a road rage incident in the eastern suburbs here, police said on Monday.

The police have arrested one of the accused in connection with the attack that occurred on New Mill Road in Kurla on Sunday evening, and a search has been launched for the others involved, an official said.

The victim, Asim Kaushendra Pratap Singh, was riding his motorcycle when it collided with another two-wheeler. An argument ensued, and the other rider and his aides allegedly assaulted Singh, he said.

The official said the victim sustained serious head injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, hundreds of residents gathered outside the Kurla police station demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved.

A case has been registered under section 109 (attempt to murder) and provisions related to rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, the official added.

